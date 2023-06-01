Gloucestershire farmers mitigating wildfire risk ahead of summer
- Published
Farmers are looking at ways to mitigate the risk of wildfires in hot spells ahead of summer.
James Cox, who owns a farm in Gloucestershire, says he is in talks with local fire services after a high number of wildfires last year.
He wants farmers to use a universal fitting that will allow fire crews to access water supplies on any farm across the country.
"We need to make access to supplies easier for firefighters," Mr Cox said.
"Last year was extremely dangerous, it was bone dry, and we were seeing fires every day across the county.
"We do not know what weather conditions this year will present - but we have to be better prepared in the future."
Fire crews often struggle to find water supplies in rural areas, despite most farms having a large amount of water stored on site.
Mr Cox is in talks with local fire stations about creating a universal connector so crews can access the water and extinguish wildfires more quickly.
The recent dry spell and warm conditions mean the neighbouring Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) is currently on amber alert - the second highest warning level.
Jim Weston, DWFS group manager, said: "The conditions are absolutely rife for wildfires at the moment.
"They could worsen as we head towards summer, so we need to work with the community to mitigate the risk."
Talks continue between fire services and farmers- all in the knowledge that climate change could make wildfires more common in the future.
