Gloucestershire Police release efit after schoolgirl assault
An efit of a man, wanted for touching a girl on the bottom as she walked home from school, has been released.
Police say the victim was walking home on Thursday 4 May in Cirencester when she noticed a man following her along Siddington Road.
The girl said the man approached her from behind, touching her bottom under her skirt without consent.
The offender is said to be white, aged between 16 and 20, 6ft tall, with a pale complexion and short dark hair.
He was wearing a grey/blue hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath and shorts.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said he was using white wired headphones at the time and ran away towards Ermin Way.
