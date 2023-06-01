Stroud owner of winning lottery ticket still to claim prize
- Published
The holder of a lottery ticket guaranteeing them £10,000 a month for the next 30 years has still not claimed their prize.
The winning ticket for the Set For Life game was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire, the National Lottery said.
The draw took place on 18 May this year and the main numbers were 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 while the Life Ball was two.
The ticket-holder now has until 14 November to claim their prize.
Anyone who believes they may have won but lost or destroyed their ticket can still make a claim in writing to the National Lottery operator Camelot.
This must be within 30 days of the draw.
'Champagne on ice'
Senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody's life, and what a way it would be to start the summer.
"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.
"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."
If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money, plus all the interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects.
