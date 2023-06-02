Concerns over 375-home plan for Newent
- Published
There are fears plans to build 375 homes and a new school in Newent would turn the historic market town into a "dormitory of Gloucester".
Developer Robert Hitchins Ltd has applied to Forest of Dean District Council to develop almost 60 acres of land south of Gloucester Street.
More than 160 people have signed a petition against the proposals.
Consultants working on the scheme said the plans will create much-needed housing in a sustainable location.
But Christine Howley, who set up the petition, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "In recent years we have had development after development of new homes - most of them out of reach financially for our young people.
"We have exceeded our new homes target in the Forest of Dean Local Plan.
"Our infrastructure is creaking and we are full to bursting point."
The outline planning application is for up to 375 homes, a first form entry primary school including nursery, up to 83,958.5 sq ft of employment land and a centre which could have shops, cafes and takeaway.
Heather Roberts, another objector, said four new estates have been built in the last 10 years all accessed along Meek Road, Onslow Road, Gloucester Street then via the busy junction that joins the B4215.
"Newent currently does not have the infrastructure in place to support more residents as the schools and doctors practice are already busy and struggling to cope," she said.
"I believe this development is only the start of a proposed larger one encompassing many fields behind this site making Newent a dormitory town for Gloucester with no identity."
Consultants working on the application said the new estate would provide a range of one to five-bedroom homes, in a development that would be high-quality and sustainable..
"The proposed development will create much needed housing in Newent in a sustainable location whilst improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian and cycle network," the planning application's design and access statement said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk