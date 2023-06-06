Green algae delays summer opening of Stroud lido
The discovery of green algae in an outdoor pool in Stroud has further delayed its reopening.
Stratford Park Lido had been due to open for the summer on 27 May - but wet weather and then a burst pipe forced an initial postponement.
The discovery of the algae has pushed it back again until 10 June, Stroud District Council said.
Samples have been taken and reopening will be subject to a clean water inspection and lifeguard training.
"This is extremely disappointing news, but I am sure we all agree the health of the swimmers and staff must come first," Trevor Hall, from Stroud District Council, said.
"We know how highly the lido is valued by the local community and that's why we with our contractor are determined to overcome this latest obstacle," he added.
Mr Hall said the council is hoping to work with operator Everyone Active to extend the pool's opening into September.
The unheated lido was designed by FS Cutler in 1937 and opens for about 100 days a year.
Ahead of this summer's season, Friends of Stroud Lido volunteers painted its changing rooms and brightened them up with a new mural designed by South Gloucestershire & Stroud College students.
Chair of the friends group, Jess McQuail said: "We are very disappointed of course but understand that the pool must be safe for swimmers."
Stratford Park Lido was initially heated before World War Two but has long been a cold water pool after the metal heating elements were dismantled for the war effort.
