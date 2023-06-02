Scammers target people in Cheltenham in cash withdrawal con
- Published
Scammers conned three Cheltenham residents out of hundreds of pounds by claiming they needed help withdrawing cash, police say.
Victims said groups of men, who said their cash cards were not working, asked them to accept a bank transfer before withdrawing cash for them.
As proof, two were shown a phone app saying the transfer had gone through, but no money reached their account.
Police are warning people to be wary of anyone asking for help with cash.
On the first occasion, four men approached a member of the public in the Brewery Quarter at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday, asking them withdraw £200.
'Sick relative story'
The victim was told they needed to pay for their meal as their cards were not working, Gloucestershire Police said.
On Thursday morning, two men entered a shop on Hester's Way Road and asked an employee if they could transfer and withdraw £210 in order to buy petrol, so they could visit a sick relative in hospital.
In the third incident, the victim was approached at a Tesco petrol station and asked to transfer and withdraw £50 for a journey to Scotland.
During two of the incidents, the victims were shown an Irish driving licence and fake transaction messages but did not receive any cash, police said.
The force has issued a warning to people to be cautious if strangers ask them to withdraw cash for them, saying "this is more than likely a scam".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk