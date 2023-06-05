Cheltenham stabbing leaves 14-year-old with serious injuries
A 14-year-old boy needed hospital treatment for a serious leg injury after being stabbed, police have said.
The incident happened on Whaddon Road in Cheltenham shortly before 01:55 BST on Sunday.
Police said the boy was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
The attacker is believed to have left the area along Whaddon Road towards Prestbury Road.
Extra officers have been deployed to the area, and patrols will be stepped up over the coming days, Gloucestershire Police said.
Anyone who has any information about the incident or witnessed what happened has been told to contact the force.
