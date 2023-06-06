Woman pedestrian dies following crash in Cheltenham
A woman pedestrian has died after being injured in a crash in Cheltenham.
The collision happened in the Hester's Way area at about midday on Friday and involved a white BMW car, police said.
Officers said the woman, who suffered leg and foot injuries, had been crossing on the corner of Bramley Road at the junction with Tanners Road.
A man, 21, and a woman, 22, both from Scotland, had since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, according to police.
After the crash, the woman had been taken home by the driver of the car before her relatives took her to Cheltenham General Hospital for treatment, Gloucestershire Police said.
She was later discharged from hospital and returned home but she died on Sunday, they added.
Officers said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.
