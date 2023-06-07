'Scandalous' development on Podsmead playing field approved
A vote approving plans to build a sports complex and 30 homes on a playing field has been described as "absolutely scandalous" by residents.
Gloucester City Council has backed proposals for the development at Blackbridge on Podsmead.
About 600 residents signed a petition opposing it but the planning committee approved it by 10 votes to one.
The move was supported by numerous community groups to improve health and wellbeing "all year round".
Members agreed it was a "difficult and contentious application" but "overall balance has to be in favour".
The Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society application includes a two-storey community and sports hub with changing rooms, a fitness studio, an all-weather football pitch with floodlights, and parking.
As well as the petition, the plans to develop the land in Laburnum Road attracted 48 letters of objection, with residents concerned about road safety and a loss of green open space.
People living nearby previously described the development as a "concrete jungle" and fear it will lead to the loss of wildlife and increase noise, air and light pollution.
Dave Earl, who spoke on behalf of residents opposing the scheme at a meeting on Tuesday, said it was in the wrong location, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The original plan for Blackbridge had no artificial pitch and vehicle access was going to be through The Crypt.
"This would not have been opposed as it would not have led to such a negative impact on so many people," he said.
However, the proposals also received 17 letters of support from groups including Podsmead Big Build, The Crypt School, Hartpury University, Active Gloucestershire, England Athletics and Quedgeley Wanderers Football Club.
Mark Gale, who represented the applicant, said it was supported by so many community groups because of its potential to improve health and wellbeing.
"The improved facilities will enable a much greater level and range of activities undertaken all year round," he said.
He also said the scheme was five years in the making and was allocated for such development in the city plan approved earlier this year.
Cries of "it's absolutely scandalous" could be heard coming from the packed public gallery as the plans were approved.
