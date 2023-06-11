Body found after Stroud man entered Woodchester Park lake
- Published
A man has died after he entered a lake at a beauty spot in Gloucestershire and failed to resurface, police have said.
Officers were called to a lake at the National Trust owned Woodchester Park, near Stroud, just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service found a body in the water at about 18:40.
It is believed the body is that of a man is in his 40s and from Stroud, police said.
Woodchester Park is a wooded valley, with five lakes, owned by the National Trust.
Bathing is not permitted in any of the lakes at the site.
A trust spokesperson said: "This incident is being dealt with by the emergency services and we are unable to comment further at this time."
Police said the man's next of kin and the coroner had been informed.