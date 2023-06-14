Man arrested in Stroud coffee shop upskirting inquiry
A man has been arrested after reports of an upskirting offence at a coffee shop.
The suspect was detained after the offence - secretly filming under a person's clothing - reportedly took place at Coffee No.1 in Stroud.
The victim was left very distressed and shaken by the incident in the George Street shop on Friday, Gloucestershire Police said.
A 46-year-old man, from Stroud, was arrested on Monday.
He was questioned and later released on police bail while investigations continue.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what took place or has any information that could assist them.
