Whitecroft pin factory site set for housing development
- Published
Plans to build homes on a "contaminated eyesore" site look set to go-ahead, subject to a road safety audit.
Whitecroft Properties Limited hopes to build 66 homes on the former pin factory site off New Road in Whitecroft, Gloucestershire.
A decision on the planning application was due in April, but was deferred over queries regarding highways.
Now, Forest of Dean District Council has recommended approval for the redevelopment.
Speaking on behalf of the applicant at a meeting on Tuesday, Jenny Henderson welcomed the officer's recommendation to approve the plan, which she said would also provide public open space, a play area and footpaths.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: "The site as a whole is an eyesore detracting from the area. The redevelopment of the site will improve its appearance and better reflect the character of the area."
Ms Henderson also said there would be a full assessment and remediation strategy for the contaminated land to be agreed with the council before any work could start.
Councillors had earlier raised concerns that further developing industrial sites for housing would make matters worse for people commuting for work outside of the forest.
But ultimately, the majority voted in favour of granting delegated approval subject to a road safety audit and other checks being completed.