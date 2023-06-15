Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near Dursley
A motorcyclist has died in a collision near Dursley.
The motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash on the A4135 Whiteway, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene and a serious collision investigation is now under way.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
