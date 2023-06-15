New Forest of Dean outdoor activity centre gets green light
Plans for a new outdoor activity centre in the Forest of Dean have been given the go-ahead.
Visitors to Mount Olivers Meadow in Blackwells End, Hartpury, will be able to try archery, axe throwing and air rifle shooting.
The land was previously used for forestry purposes.
The site's owner initially hoped to open a shooting range, but amended the plans following concerns from neighbours.
A consultant for owner Tim Shayle told Forest of Dean District Council's planning committee on Tuesday all activities on the site would be low impact.
Lucy Binnie said the changes would "not adversely impact the neighbours", according to the Local Democracy Reporting service.
"We feel the application is much more sympathetic to the community's original thoughts and concerns and we do feel very strongly this location is perfect for this kind of development," Ms Binnie said.
The plans also include a laser tag range and space to run bush and woodland craft workshops.
Currently, the site hosts clay pigeon shoots for about 28 days a year.
This is due to continue, although not on days when other activities are taking place.