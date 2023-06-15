Man hit in the face with a piece of wood in Cirencester
A man has been injured after being hit in the face with a piece of wood, in an assault by a group of teenagers.
The man, aged in his 50s, was cycling along Somerford Road in Cirencester on Tuesday at about 19:15 BST when he was approached by four teenage boys.
Believed to be between the ages of 15 and 16, they shouted abuse at the victim, before assaulting him on the bridge over the A429.
The man was left with facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
The group of teenagers ran away in the direction of Trinity Road following the incident, Gloucestershire Police said.
The main offender had short brown hair and was wearing a blue t-shirt. Another of the boys was wearing a yellow t-shirt, said police.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage, to make contact.
