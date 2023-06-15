Coleford fatal stabbing: Family tribute to Luke Wasley
The family of a man who died after being stabbed say they are "devastated" at his loss.
Luke Wasley, 20, died in Coleford in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In a tribute, his family said: "He was a wonderful man with so much of his life still to live."
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.
The family statement described Mr Wasley as "a funny, charming and loveable man".
"We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy, Luke. He was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew who has been cruelly taken from us. He was a wonderful man with so much of his life still to live," they added.
"A light has gone out in our world. He will never be replaced in our hearts.
"We'd like to thank everybody who has shown us support and would now like to ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our Luke."
Gloucestershire Police said officers still wanted to hear from anyone with information about the fatal stabbing, which took place in Oakfields.
