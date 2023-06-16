Gloucester Pride sign daubed with homophobic graffiti
- Published
Pride banners in Gloucester have been repeatedly damaged in what police are treating as suspected hate crimes.
In one incident a man scrawled homophobic graffiti on a banner in Gloucester Quays shopping centre at around 07.45BST on Saturday 10 June.
Then at around 16:35 BST on Monday, two men and an older woman pulled down three vinyl banners outside of the shopping centre, police said.
They were then seen heading in the direction of Southgate Street.
Gloucestershire Police is urging anyone with information about either incident to contact them.
PC Steph Lawrence, County Hate Crime coordinator at Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "We will not stand for this harmful rhetoric or hateful behaviour which aims to intimidate and hurt our communities."
She said the "majority of people in Gloucester are hugely supportive of the LGBT+ community and we will ensure that everyone feels that the city is a safe place for them".
"We will continue to work with our partners to ensure our county is the safest and most tolerant," she added.
