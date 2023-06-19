Gloucestershire mental health charity sees rise in demand
- Published
A charity supporting people who suffer from isolation and poor mental health says demand for its services is on the rise.
Diverse Leap was founded by a Gloucester woman during the pandemic to support people who are lonely.
The charity has recently expanded, having opened a second centre in Cheltenham.
"It's something I look forward to each week," said Charlotte King, one of the service's users.
"Not only is it a chance for me to speak to someone about how I've been feeling, it's also a chance for me to get out, and it's time to focus on myself."
Volunteer Hannah Beasley said demand for the service had increased because of the cost of living crisis.
"Post-Covid as well - that's been lots of traumas in different ways for people," she said.
The charity welcomes people who walk in, or who come via GP referrals, with funding from the NHS, University of Gloucester and Gloucestershire County Council.
Founder and CEO Tara Leyshon came up with the concept for it when she experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.
"Not having access to the outside world was quite difficult," she said.
"Knowing I'd have to be referred and wait nine months, I came up with this concept - we don't need so many mental health professionals to just be a listening ear."
People who are looking for support and are currently on the waiting list for NHS treatment can come to Diverse Leap in the meantime.
"I'm happy to know I've done something which is going to help a lot of people," Ms Leyshon said.
"This is what got me out of my depression, what got me out of my anxiety."
