Forest of Dean: Two hospitalised after A4136 car crash
Two people have been seriously injured after their car crashed into a war memorial.
Police were called to the A4136 near Longhope, between Mitcheldean and Huntley, at 21:30 BST on Saturday.
A black BMW 1 Series, which had four occupants, collided with the war memorial at the junction with Old Hill, officers said.
Two occupants, an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital.
Gloucestershire Police warned closures have been put in place at Blaisdon and Old Monmouth Road and these are expected to remain into the afternoon.
