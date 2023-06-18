Cirencester: Three arrested after man hit with wood
Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was assaulted with a piece of wood.
The man, in his 50s, was cycling along Somerford Road in Cirencester on Tuesday at about 19:15 BST when he was attacked.
He was left with facial injuries which required hospital treatment.
Two boys, aged 15, were arrested on Saturday and a 14-year-old boy handed himself in at a police station the same day.
Police said the three boys have since been released on bail with conditions.
