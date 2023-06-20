Cafe by Pittville Pump Room given 17 months before removal
Café bosses have been given 17 months more to trade after opening during a temporary pandemic rule change.
The Heritage Café Orangery, in Cheltenham, opened in 2020 after a short-term relaxation of enforcement for temporary structures.
The Cheltenham Trust were given permission to change the use of land next to the Grade I-listed Pittville Pump Room during that time.
Cheltenham Borough Council ordered the structures removal by 6 November, 2024.
The relaxation of the rules was aimed at helping businesses and organisations during the period of social-distancing restrictions.
The structures that now form the Orangery, toilet and storage facilities were installed next to the Pump Room to facilitate the use of the café.
However, an application for planning permission to retain the structures after this time was refused.
'Raising concerns'
A further application to keep the café for a period of up to 20 months from March, which included plans for an amended clear roof and replacing the solid roof to the existing café, was submitted.
The trust also included its short-term and long-term plans.
A total of 34 people objected to the latest proposals, raising concerns including parking and the impact on the listed building.
Ten residents wrote in favour of the scheme and there were three petitions in support, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Council officers said the amended roof would not make a "meaningful difference" but acknowledged the public benefit of the proposal outweighed its harm.
They gave the Trust until 6 November 2024 to remove the structures.
In a meeting they told the Trust it was on course to meet key dates to develop an approved permanent solution for the site.
