Gloucestershire D-Day veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
- Published
A D-Day veteran, who only recently gave up his paper round, has celebrated his 100th birthday.
Alan McQuillin from Kemble, Gloucestershire, delivered papers in villages on the county's border with Wiltshire until his nineties.
Despite having had two knee replacements, Mr McQuillin delivered the papers every day except Sunday.
Mr McQuillin joked his secret to a long life was: "a full English breakfast and malt whiskey".
He celebrated with a party at the Bakers Arms in Cirencester on 10 June surrounded by 100 members of family and friends, including relatives from New Zealand and Australia.
Mr McQuillin joined the Royal Air Force in 1941, taking part in the Normandy landings before being deployed to support the war effort in India.
His last surviving sister suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is currently looked after by Mr McQuillin's niece, Ruth Hume.
Ms Hume hopes the photos taken from the party will spark her mother's memories and "bring her back to life".
"She lives with me at the moment and although she is deep into an Alzheimer's diagnosis, when she hears Alan's voice on the phone she knows it's her brother," said Ms Hume.
Mr McQuillin's niece Diane Dorizzi, who lives in Australia, said: "I rang Alan on his 99th birthday and said 'When you turn 100 I'll come over and help you celebrate.'
"So I'm so glad he turned 100, because I've been able to catch up with lots of relations whilst I've been here."
Mr McQuillin received a 100th birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.