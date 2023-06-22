Inquiry over plans for 350 new homes in Cheltenham
Plans to build 350 new homes fitted with gas boilers are to be considered by a planning inspector.
Miller Homes' plan to build on land at Shurdington Road, Cheltenham, was rejected by borough councillors over climate change concerns.
One said at the time the application was "a kick in the teeth of the town's bid to tackle climate change."
Miller challenged the refusal and an inquiry will be held at Cheltenham's Municipal Offices on 4 July.
The original plans included 140 affordable homes, with new cycleways, footpaths, landscaping and access roads.
The application had been recommended for approval by Cheltenham Borough Council planning officers, who said it would help meet local demand for housing, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But at a meeting in April 2022 several councillors raised concerns over the scheme's environmental impact as the homes would all be fitted with gas boilers and unanimously voted to reject it.
