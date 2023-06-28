Star Wars exhibition opens at Museum of Gloucester
A new exhibition celebrating Star Wars toys and posters has opened.
May The Toys Be With You will run at the Museum of Gloucester until Friday.
An estimated 300 million action figures inspired by the films were sold worldwide between 1977 to 1985, with unopened originals now commanding huge sums.
The display has been curated by Matt Fox, who says the exhibition is the "tip of the iceberg" from his collection.
"The designs are fantastic, so many things have entered into iconic status within our culture. It's why Star Wars is still going strong today," Mr Fox said.
Mr Fox has scoured auctions across the world, competing with other collectors to find complete figures.
"If they are in the box, unsold and unopened, it ups the game and we're talking quite big money," he said.
Mr Fox explained that his love of the franchise was sparked after he was given a Darth Vader toy at the age of five.
"One of my earliest memories is opening it up and getting that pungent vinyl smell from the figure.
"I think the designs are fantastic. You can pick anything, they are just brilliant," he added.
The Gloucestershire Troopers - a group of Star Wars enthusiasts from the county - welcomed people into the museum on its opening day on Saturday.
Andrew Lewis, who is responsible for culture at Gloucester City Council, said he was "delighted that such a popular and prestigious exhibition" had come to the museum.
"All audiences will find something of interest and we aim to provide something for all interests, whether you are a seasoned visitor or a new visitor to the museum, we look forwards to the force guiding you in your visit," he added.
