King Charles plans new greenhouse for Highgrove
King Charles III is hoping to build a large new greenhouse at his stately home in Gloucestershire.
The King has applied for planning permission to build the structure at Highgrove House - his main residence since 1980 until he acceded the throne.
The plans submitted to Cotswold District Council include the 10ft (3m) high structure and three "cold frames".
Documents accompanying the application said the visual impact of the new building would be minimal.
Transforming the gardens at Highgrove has been the King's passion for more than 40 years.
As well as growing plants, the new greeenhouse will be used for the education of students on training programmes offered by Highgrove Traditional Crafts.
The scheme, which is run by The Prince's Trust, is based at Barley Court - a restored 17th Century farmhouse on the Highgrove estate.
Since the original scheme was submitted the plans have been updated with a revised layout.
It takes the structures further from the Grade-II listed main house.
The move eliminates the need for listed building consent, an extra layer of permission required for changes to an historic building that affect its character.
In a design statement submitted to Cotswold planners on behalf of the duchy, Blake Architects said: "The scale is kept to a minimum, with low eaves to achieve the required space.
"Being transparent and of a light construction the visual massing of the building will be minimised."
The Duchy of Cornwall has always managed the estate since it was purchased in 1980 for the then-Prince Charles.
The estate became Prince William's when he became Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall following his father's accession.
The King and Queen Camilla now lease the property from the Duchy to use as their family home.
