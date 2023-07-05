Single punch left Cheltenham man permanently disabled
- Published
A dad has told how his son regained consciousness after being declared brain dead just as end-of-life plans were being made.
James Howard-Jones, 28, was punched on 24 April last year by Ben Davies during a night out in Cheltenham.
Mr Howard-Jones has been left severely handicapped and needing a lot of care.
Davies, 24, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, without intent, and was jailed for two years and four months.
Judge Martin Picton at Gloucester Crown Court said Davies had "destroyed" the life of a young man in his prime and that no sentence would be long enough to reflect the harm done.
At the sentencing hearing on 4 July, the court heard Mr Howard-Jones had been with friends watching a boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte in a bar before heading to Topworld Club.
As they left the club Mr Howard-Jones saw Davies, of Devonshire Street, Lansdown, Cheltenham, with his friends and a heated fracas ensued, which was broken up by security staff.
Both parties left in different directions.
Five minutes later Davies crossed paths with Mr Howard-Jones in Regent Street and another verbal exchange took place, during which Davies delivered a single punch, knocking his victim unconscious.
"Mr Howard-Jones was taken to hospital where he remained unconscious for several weeks, during which time he had to undergo several emergency operations," prosecutor Jack Berry said.
Mr Berry explained that the victim was able to understand all he had lost and was experiencing "severe depression".
Mr Howard-Jones father, Neil Howard-Jones, told the court: "I was asked questions that no parent should ever be asked, such as letting his organs be harvested.
"We agreed that this should be done and arrangements were being made for transplantation donation. "We agreed that this should be delayed for a week so that family and friends could say their goodbyes to James.
"Incredibly, despite what the experts had told us, James went on to regain consciousness. Initially he was only able to give eye contact and was unable to move or speak. "All in all the future for my son is looking pretty bleak."
'Bleak future'
Judge Martin Picton told Davies: "You've destroyed the life and hopes of Mr Howard-Jones - a young man in the prime of life with everything to live for. "At the same time, you broke the hearts of his family and friends.
"The damage you have caused is devastating and lifelong for all those affected by your criminal act.
"You will serve your sentence and be released.
"Mr Howard-Jones will never be released from what you have done to him and neither will those who love him."
'Never be released'
The judge added that the sentence "doesn't being to properly reflect the terrible harm" as "no sentence could do so" but he was "constrained by maximum penalty guidelines". Nick Murphy, defending, said Davies' actions were "completely out of character" and that the incident has had a "profound effect on him".
Mr Murphy added: "He wishes through me to apologise for his actions that evening inasmuch as it that is worth anything. "He understands that nothing said on his behalf will undo the damage which he has caused and the impact his single punch has had on his victim."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk