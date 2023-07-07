Gloucester: New housing estate near M5 gets go ahead
- Published
A new estate with 180 homes will be built despite concerns about its impact.
Housing association Bromford has been granted permission to build the estate on the outskirts of Gloucester, near the M5.
More than 75% of the homes, off Winnycroft Lane in Matson, are set to be affordable housing.
On Tuesday, Gloucester City Council's planning committee voted to grant delegated powers to approve the scheme.
Planning officers had previously raised concerns about the impact the development would have on a historic moat which is listed as an ancient monument.
Vice chairman of the committee Steve Morgan said a huge amount of work had gone into addressing these concerns.
'Benefits outweigh harm'
He said: "The actual body of the scheduled ancient monument will not be affected by what's proposed and what's underground will still be available to scholars in future.
"The potential benefits clearly outweigh the obvious potential harm that would be caused by this development.
"To look people in the eye and say I'm sorry we can't provide a house for you but we've got a lovely scheduled monument underground that you can have a look at doesn't gel with me."
There had also been concerns the development would also result in an unjustified urban extension into the open countryside.
One resident at the meeting said: "To develop 180 houses down what is really just a country lane is just unthinkable."
But Gloucester MP Richard Graham had backed the plan and said many people had written to him to support "new and energy-efficient housing, jobs, and the social value the scheme will provide".
"These outcomes are all important for Matson, which scores highly for low incomes and health deprivation," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk