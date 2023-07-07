Man sentenced for 100mph police chase through Cheltenham
A man has been sentenced after driving dangerously at speeds of almost 100 miles per hour during a police chase.
Kyther Pargeter, 33, of Surrey Avenue in Cheltenham, drove more than double the speed limit on 24 January 2022.
Dog handler PC Ben spotted Pargeter driving while on his mobile phone and stopped him on Redmarley Road before the chase ensued.
Pargeter received a 14 month imprisonment suspended for 18 months and was given a two-year driving ban.
Mr Smith stopped Pargeter and detained him by his vehicle while he checked his driving licence. But Pargeter fled, getting back into his car and driving away, police said.
A pursuit ensued in which Pargeter drove through residential roads at dangerous speeds. At one point he was driving at 90 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone.
Mr Smith said he had to use his Taser to bring the chase to an end.
Pargeter was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail before being charged with the motoring offence.
As part of the investigation, it was never established why he drove off following what was a routine stop, Gloucestershire Police said.
Pargeter appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on 3 July where he was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, undertake a rehabilitation requirement of 20 days and pay a fine of £156.
Mr Smith said Pargeter "drove recklessly" while trying to evade him.
"It is lucky that he didn't cause any further harm," he said.
"We are constantly risk assessing pursuits, which can dynamically change, and considering the safety of the public is at the forefront, Police Dog Arnie was in the car with me at the time and I also needed to consider his welfare due to the speeds Pargeter was travelling at.
"Pargeter showed a complete disregard for the safety of himself, his pet dog which was in his car and more importantly members of the public."
