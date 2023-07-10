Unite hoping to restart talks with Suez over refuse worker pay
The union representing refuse workers in South Gloucestershire said it was hoping to restart pay talks.
About 150 Suez employees who are members of Unite are due to strike until September over their demand for a 15% pay rise.
This means recycling and food waste will not be collected for the next eight weeks.
"It looks as though we may have a breakthrough," said Ken Fish, Regional Officer, Unite.
"We were struggling to get the employer to engage with us and have meaningful dialogue. We've tried on a number of occasions.
"But I have been contacted by Suez and they are trying to table proposed dates for us to reconvene some form of pay negotiation, which I'm hoping will be a positive progression from where we are now," he added.
Claire Young, leader South Gloucestershire Council, said: "We're doing everything we can within the terms of the contract (between Suez and the council) to get this resolved.
"We've been talking daily to Suez and we really want to see an end to this dispute and urge both sides to get back around the table," she added.
Extra drop-off points for recycling and food waste have been created at Stoke Gifford Park and Ride, Lyde Green Park and Ride, Page Road short stay car park in Staple Hill and the council's North Way site in Filton.
This is in addition to the Sort It centres in Yate, Mangotsfield and Thornbury.
A spokesperson for Suez previously said the 8% pay increase for 2023, combined with the similar pay increase agreed in 2022, delivers pay increases of 15 to 16.75% over two years.
Meanwhile, a week long strike of more than 300 Bristol Waste refuse workers has been averted, after a new pay offer was put to staff.
They were due to walk out on 10 July in a move that would have affected bin collections, street cleaning and recycling services.
However, if Unite union members reject the offer, strikes will resume on Thursday 13 July.
Bristol Waste says it will continue to work with unions to find a resolution.
In Somerset, refuse workers plan to strike three days a week from Wednesday.
