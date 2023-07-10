Teenager arrested after teacher stabbed at Tewkesbury School
- Published
A teacher is in hospital with suspected stab wounds and a teenage boy in police custody following an incident at Tewkesbury School.
Gloucestershire Police was called to the secondary school at 09:10 BST on Monday following reports a student had stabbed a male teacher.
The school, on Ashchurch Road, has been placed into lockdown.
Its head teacher described the incident as "serious" and has reassured parents that all pupils were safe and well.
Nearby Tirlebrook Primary School, on Brensham Road, told parents it had also been advised to go into lockdown.
Special needs facility Alderman Knight School, which shares the same site as Tewkesbury School, has not confirmed whether it is also affected.
In a statement, Tewkesbury School's head teacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: "We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.
"We were alerted shortly before 09:00 this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.
"The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident. We have since been taking advice from the police on when and how to share updates with you."
The statement added that the lockdown currently remains in place as a precaution.
At the scene: BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Edward Rowe
I'm on Ashchurch Road just outside Tewkesbury School.
There is a steady stream of traffic coming across the school and looking at what is going on inside.
A lot of police cars are outside at the moment, and there's a few ambulances as well. Lots of parents are on the road outside the school.
It is not clear if pupils are still in the school but overhearing snippets of conversations and talking to people it seems there are still people inside.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances and two operations officers to the scene after receiving a call at 09:08 BST.
The victim was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance, it added.
MP for Tewksbury, Lawrence Robertson, told the BBC: "It's a very shocking, very sad and worrying incident. My heart goes out to everyone who is involved."
He added: "Weapons have no place in a school or society."
Mr Robertson described the incident as "a very big shock" adding that the school is "very well-known".
"They carry out extraordinary work. This is such a surprise. We're proud of the school and proud of the whole area," he said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk