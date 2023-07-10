Tewkesbury school stabbing: Boy arrested in attempted murder inquiry
- Published
A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was stabbed at a school.
The incident happened at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire on Monday morning.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said the suspect was arrested by firearms officers.
The arrest happened around two hours after the stabbing in Stoke Orchard, around three miles (4.8km) away.
A knife was seized during the arrest.
Gloucestershire police said they had received a call from the ambulance service saying a male teacher had been stabbed in a corridor at the school.
Police confirmed the teacher is in a stable condition Monday afternoon.
Police say a "thorough" search was conducted by specialist officers after initial reports said the boy was still within school grounds before he was located three miles away.
"It was initially thought that the suspect had fled the scene and hidden himself within the school grounds," said Ocone.
"This search was both complex and meticulous in nature as we sought to ensure there were no further injured parties as well as seeking the arrest of the suspect," he added.
Two other schools also went into lockdown following the stabbing and further searches were conducted to make sure no one else was hurt.
"Specialist resources including the National Police Air Service and plain-clothed officers were deployed to search the wider area," said Ocone.
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" about motive and more patrols will be seen in the area.
"At this stage the motivation behind the attack is unclear and at this time there is no evidence to suggest it is terrorism related. However we are keeping an open mind while further enquiries are carried out," said Ocone.
One teacher kept his pupils safe by sitting in front of a classroom door and barricaded it, said one parent.
Daniel said his daughter video called him and he could see her teacher "supporting the whole class".
"The teacher sat right by the door. He barricaded the door, put some boxes there and kept everyone cool even though he must have been scared himself," he added.
Michelle, whose 13-year-old son Alex is in Year 8, said she was very relieved to be able to collect him from school.
"Very relieved. You get the message from school to say the school has been locked down and it says urgent," she said.
"Then you hear that a teacher has been stabbed and the children are all locked down. The first instinct is to get to the school as quickly as you can, which I didn't do, and I listened to the school and stayed away as long as I possibly can.
Michelle said the teacher involved was "very popular" with parents and pupils alike.
Martyn and Julia, the parents of Year 7 student Katie, said the school and police had kept them informed.
"The school was communicating throughout the morning. The students were allowed to turn their phones on, which we were most grateful for.
Julia said: "Hearing about it this morning felt very strange - it doesn't happen here. I know it sounds a cliche and you see it happening on the news in other places."
Following the incident at Tewkesbury Academy, The National Education Union (NEU) published a statement on Twitter saying their thoughts are with all staff, pupils and parents involved.
The union added: "This is a shocking incident. Violence has no place in our schools and colleges."
Ocone said: "This was clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victim, their family and everyone impacted by what happened."We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available and local people will see more police in the area over the coming days as the investigation continues."
