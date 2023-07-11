Tewkesbury school: Boy charged over teacher stabbing
Published
A teenage boy has been charged after a teacher was stabbed in a corridor at a school.
The 15-year-old was charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of bladed article following the attack at Tewkesbury Academy.
Maths teacher Jamie Sansom was wounded just after 09:00 BST on Monday.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, remains in police custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Sansom said he had not been breaking up a fight between students when he was injured.
