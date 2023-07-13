Cleeve Hill parking fee introduced to ease congestion issues
Parking charges will be introduced at a beauty spot car park and a private golfing club to "ease congestion".
Quarry Car Park and Cleeve Hill Golf Club will cost £2 per day to use from 24 July, said Cleeve Common Trust and Cotswold Hub Ltd, which owns the golf club.
The trust said the narrow access route to the two car parks causes "a lot of traffic issues".
It added the "difficult decision" followed that of the golf club.
The fixed car parking tariff of £2 per 24-hour period will apply seven days a week.
'Influx of visitors'
Customers of Cotswold Café, Flynn's on the Hill Restaurant and Cleeve Hill Golf Club can park for free if they buy some thing that costs £2 or more.
Cotswold Hub Ltd said that over the last two years it has seen "an influx of visitors" which has placed increasing pressure on the existing car park and facilities.
It said it has therefore decided to manage use of the car park by introducing the parking charge.
As Quarry Car Park shares an access route with the golf club, Cleeve Common Trust said it has taken the decision to implement the same parking tariff at its car park.
'Congestion'
Chairman of Cleeve Common Trust, Philip Robson, said: "The Quarry Car Park is much smaller than the Golf Club's car park, and the narrow access route already causes congestion on busy days.
"This would worsen if it remained free to visitors, risking the entrance and single-track access lane becoming gridlocked, with vehicles thus posing a danger to pedestrians using the same entrance.
"Hence, we have taken the decision to introduce the same parking charges as the Cotswold Hub."
All other car parking areas on or near Cleeve Common will remain free.
