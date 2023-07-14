RIAT: Plane that returned Queen's coffin at air show
The plane that carried the Queen's coffin back to London from Edinburgh is one of those taking centre stage at a military air show.
Around 180,000 people will visit RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire from Friday for the Royal International Air Tattoo.
The C-17 Globemaster III is one of the planes that can be visited.
As well as its role following the Queen's death, the plane was part of the mission to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan.
Attendees of RIAT - the world's largest military air show - are being warned to prepare for longer delays to get in due to extra security checks.
The air show runs until Sunday.
The C-17's loadmaster, Peter Hicks, said he is particularly proud of returning the Queen to London after her death.
"We were very humbled to take part in that," he said.
"It was a very well managed operation and it is something we are very proud of."
The C-17, made by Boeing, is a long range, heavy-lift strategic transport aircraft. Tom Collins is the plane's pilot.
"She's a dream to fly," he said.
"I would love to teach others to fly on this aircraft."
