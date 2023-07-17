Woman killed and two men seriously injured in Lydney crash
A woman has died and two men have been seriously injured in a car crash.
Officers were called to the Highfield Road/A48 junction near Lydney just before 15:00 BST on Sunday.
The woman, in her 80s, was a passenger in a Honda and died at the scene. The driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition, police said.
A man in his 20s, who was driving a Peugeot 208, also remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The police closed the road at the junction, shutting both the A48 and Highfield Road.
Road closures are likely to remain in place "well into Monday morning", Gloucestershire Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not spoken to police has been urged to make contact.
