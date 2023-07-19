Gloucestershire festivals battling steep price rises
- Published
Small, independent music festivals have faced financial difficulties this year, with costs rising by as much as 50%.
Several Gloucestershire-based festivals say a lot of production companies have increased their prices this year.
Andy Scarfe, who organises Mitcheldean Festival, said: "We've been aiming to break even, so we don't make a loss."
While those behind Barn on The Farm festival, near Gloucester, said they made a loss this year and might not be able to return next year.
Josh Sanger, who runs the festival, told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "You hire the porter loos, you hire the stages, the sound, the lights - these people suddenly saw tonnes of events needing their service, so they are able to charge more.
"It went up by about 20% of what we thought it was going to be last year.
"Since then, the costs have just risen further, to almost 50% more."
The Nibley Festival near Dursley has faced similar issues.
It's run entirely by volunteers on a not-for-profit basis.
Tom Beasley, one of the organisers, said as costs are going up, people are also less able to afford tickets due to the cost of living increase.
"We certainly see people wait until payday, we see that in our sales.
"Previously, people might have bought tickets immediately because they had more disposable income."