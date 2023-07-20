Quentin Blake nature exhibition to launch at Slimbridge

Children looking at a famous piece of Quentin Blake artClem Stevens/ WWT
The trails hope to explore summer, autumn and winter

An exhibition featuring renowned artist Sir Quentin Blake's illustrations is set to launch as part of a nature trail in Gloucestershire.

The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) in Slimbridge will be hosting some of Sir Quentin's wetland-themed artworks from 21 July until 16 September.

His loaned illustrations will help guide a trail highlighting the best of the UK's wetland nature.

The Roald Dahl illustrator said: "I hope to inspire new audiences."

He added: "I hope that seeing my artwork in places where these creatures are thriving will allow new audiences to enjoy wetland wildlife as much as I do.

"Perhaps prompting a few people to pick up a pen, pencil or even a quill and do their own drawing."

Quentin Blake
Sir Quentin Blake, children's book illustrator, said he was "delighted" to take part
Clem Stevens/ WWT
The trail will run alongside a range of Quentin Blake's illustrations
Clem Stevens/ WWT
The trail, called Drawn to Water, will run alongside a range of illustration and art activities

It is the first of three The trails exploring summer, autumn and winter and which will run until February 2024 at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Stroud.

The centre is home to wetland wildlife and birdwatching spots.

"I can't quite explain why but my fascination with birds, may be, because like us, they are on two legs and have expressive gestures," added Sir Quentin.

"The drawings you will see are from my own personal archive, and many have rarely been seen in public before."

Slimbridge Wetland Centre
The project will run at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre
Clem Stevens/ WWT
The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) has launched three seasonal trails
Clem Stevens/ WWT
A map will help guide visitors around the wetland centre

.

