Council consults on Stroud and Dursley drinking ban
- Published
Residents are being asked whether drinking alcohol should continue to be banned in two town centres, in order to curb anti-social behaviour.
Stroud District Council is considering extending Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) which prohibit public drinking in Stroud and Dursley
They were initially put in place after consultation with the community.
Councillor Beki Aldam said the orders helped keep the two town centres "pleasant places for everyone".
Ms Aldam, chairwoman of the council's community services and licensing committee, said: "One of the priorities of our Council Plan is community resilience and wellbeing, and working to reduce the impacts and causes of anti-social behaviour."
A PSPO is used to address a particular nuisance in a public space, which is having a negative impact on the community.
They can remain in place for up to three years and must be reviewed before being extended.
The current PSPOs in Stroud and Dursley were extended in 2020 and will expire on 19 October.The consultation period will end on 31 August.