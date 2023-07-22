Jeremy Clarkson warns some of his cider might explode
- Published
Jeremy Clarkson has warned customers who have bought his cider that some bottles could explode.
The 63-year-old presenter said a mistake meant there was a "slim chance" some of the Hawkstone Cider bottles may erupt.
The cider comes from Hawkstone Brewery in Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire.
On Twitter he said: "If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for a refund."
He said: "There's been a massive cock up and as a result, there's a very slim chance some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there's no easy way of saying this, explode.
"Really sorry about this but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious.
"As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them."
The drinks brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming from Clarkson's 1,000-acre Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
A post on Instagram from Hawkstone explained that the issue is due to "a small amount" of the cider "over fermenting".
The brand also said: "Take a photo of the caps and we will send you a fresh batch or a refund."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk