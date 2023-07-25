Man left with broken jaw after attack in Cheltenham churchyard
- Published
A man was left with a broken jaw after he was attacked in a churchyard.
The 19-year-old was assaulted just before 6pm on 7 July in the grounds of Cheltenham Minster. behind McDonald's on the High Street.
He was punched in the face and four of his teeth were broken.
The group are described by Gloucestershire Police as white males in their late teens or early twenties. Two women are also believed to have been with them.
The man who punched the victim is described as being white and possibly in his early twenties.
No arrests have yet been made. Gloucestershire Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.