Review 'signals fresh start' to Tewkesbury garden town plans
The completion of a review into a planned garden town has been described as a "fresh start" for the project.
The development could see up to 10,195 homes built in the Ashchurch area near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.
Tewkesbury Borough Council (TBC) said a review found no fundamental concerns with the project's aims, but recommended improving community engagement.
The council says it will collaborate with residents to develop its plans.
Councillor Richard Stanley said: "The review signals a fresh start for the garden town programme."
"The garden town is fundamental for this area and the review is an important tool for us to move forward and progress with the garden town in a way that honours the residents and community.
"I have to make it clear that without the garden town programme, growth around Ashchurch and Junction 9 will still take place, but with a significant risk of it being uncoordinated, and without the requirements for high-quality housing or joined up decisions about infrastructure.
"I have already met with locally based developers that are currently engaged with the programme and they want to work with us to make a positive contribution for generations to come."
'Talking to people'
TBC had successfully bid for garden town status and was awarded £2.4m from the government in June 2021.
A garden town is defined as "a town designed for industry and healthy living".
Councillor Alistair Cunningham added: "From this point onwards, it's all about taking on recommendations and getting out and talking to people.
"The first thing we will do is listen to their concerns, because they will have a lot of concerns and it's for us to take those on board."
