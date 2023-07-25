Man arrested after delivery van stolen in Gloucester
A man has been arrested after a delivery driver's van was stolen.
Officers were called just after 08:45 BST on Tuesday after reports that a man had stolen a white Ford Transit van on Northgate Street, Gloucester.
Gloucestershire Police said the man then sped away from the scene onto Black Dog Way with parcels falling out of the open rear door.
A 20-year-old man from the Forest of Dean was later arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.
He remains in police custody.
'Public hand in parcels'
Police said that, with support from the National Police Air Service, the abandoned van was soon located and parcels were found by officers.
Members of the public handed in parcels they had found in the street and these, along with the van, were later returned to the driver.
Police are urging anyone who saw the white Ford Transit van travelling at speed through the city to get in touch with them.
They also said while searching for the suspect, they spotted another van which was found to be linked to a separate incident relating to thefts of alloys out of the county days before.
Two men, aged 23 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.
