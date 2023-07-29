Cheltenham Paint Festival returns after being saved from closure
A street art festival saved from closure by a town community is making its return.
Cheltenham Paint Festival is taking place over the weekend of 29-30 July after residents and fans raised £15,000 to ensure it could be held.
Residents in Orchard Avenue and Dowty Road will see their homes brought to life with vibrant art from Caryn Koh and Tankpetrol, as part of the event.
Councillor Victoria Atherstone said she is "thrilled" to see the event return.
Earlier this year, Cheltenham Paint Festival organisers warned the event could be cancelled this year due to a lack of funds.
However, a fundraiser was anonymously set up and its target of £15,000 was reached in just two days with the help of a £10,000 donation.
Cheltenham Borough Council has since started a partnership with the festival to work on a plan for long-term sustainability.
Ms Atherstone said she is happy the festival will be in different part of Hesters Way this year.
"The talent of the street artists is incredible and residents will have something of lasting value that they and the wider community can enjoy," she said.
"We are really thrilled to be welcoming Cheltenham Paint Festival back," added Ms Atherstone.
The festival takes place at a variety of locations around Cheltenham with the artwork available to see all year round.
Organiser Andy Davies said it is an "exciting year" for the team.
"We're really pleased to have been lucky enough to have these properties offered to us and we hope the residents are as excited as we are," he added.
