Cheltenham 'cannot lose' its 300-year-old spa town status
- Published
Fears that Cheltenham could lose its 300-year-old spa town status have been downplayed by civic chiefs.
Concerns were raised in June after bacteria made its health-giving water unfit for drinking.
The mineral water at Pittville Pump Room is believed to be the only remaining place in the town where the spa waters can be taken.
Councillors have moved to reassure residents, saying Cheltenham "cannot lose its spa town status".
Tourism and wellbeing cabinet member, councillor Max Wilkinson, said the council was not aware of any process, committee or organisation that could take it away, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Cheltenham Borough Council has been working with The Cheltenham Trust to clean the water system and replace UV filters.
However, despite the system being disinfected, bacteria is still present.
If investigations find the source of the water is contaminated, it is believed it is unlikely the water will ever be made fit for human consumption again.
'Tourism is key'
Speaking at a full council meeting on 24 June, councillor Julian Tooke said recent negative publicity could damage the town's tourism sector.
"Tourism is key to this town and I think it's irresponsible to undermine our businesses by spreading these rumours," he added.
Mr Wilkinson explained he recently visited Harrogate, which he said is still marketed as a spa town despite not having spa waters for more than a decade.
"We have checked this with Historic England, which confirmed our view," he said.
"I am therefore happy to reassure councillor Tooke, all members of this council and local residents that Cheltenham cannot lose its spa town status," added Mr Wilkinson.
He said work is ongoing to address the safety concerns and an update is expected in the coming months.
Cheltenham Borough Council has been approached for comment.
