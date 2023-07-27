Ramarni Crosby: teenagers jailed for killing 16-year-old in Gloucester
- Published
Four teenagers convicted of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in Gloucester have been jailed.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, from Frampton-on-Severn, died after being stabbed in the skull and back in a gang fight on 15 December 2021.
Eight people were cleared of his murder at a trial at Bristol Crown Court in June, but three were convicted of a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had pleaded guilty to the same charge.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.