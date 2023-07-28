Two arrested for racing after four-car Gloucester crash
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of racing on a public highway after a crash involving four cars in Gloucester.
It happened around 20:30 BST on 27 July on the A38 Eastern Avenue near a McDonald's restaurant.
A black Audi A5, a BMW 4 Series, a Ford Fiesta and an Audi A6 were involved in the incident.
One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said a 23 year old man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, racing on a public highway and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
A 27 year old man, also from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, racing on a public highway and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
A dog which bolted from one of the cars was found safe and well.
