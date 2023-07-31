Gloucester: New Costco could create hundreds of new jobs
A new wholesaler coming to Gloucester could create hundreds of new jobs.
It was officially confirmed earlier this week that Costco Wholesale will be coming to the former Interbrew site off Eastern Avenue.
Chase Commercial, alongside Colliers, have been working to find a suitable site in the Gloucester and Cheltenham area for Costco since last November.
Council leader Richard Cook said it was "great news" for such a company to choose to come to the city.
"It's an absolute shot in the arm for Gloucester and I hope that they are very successful," he said.
"An organisation like Costco coming to Gloucester is something we would always welcome and bringing in as many jobs as we hope it will."
The site they are planning to occupy was cleared in 2021 for an expected retail development, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In 2020, planners approved a scheme for a Burger King, a Marston's pub, and a DIY Store on a 13-acre site near the Railway Triangle.
It was going to be named Access Park and work had taken place to clear the site and put up fences.
But those proposals were shelved in favour of a plan for 14 industrial units back in July 2022.
Now it looks as if something different is coming with a huge Costco warehouse offering bulk buy discounts to members.
There is no date given as to when the store is likely to open.
