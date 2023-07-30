Police working to to shut down rave near Cirencester
Police are working to shut down an illegal rave at a quarry.
Gloucestershire Police said more than 150 people were at Daglingworth Quarry, near Cirencester, when officers arrived shortly before midnight on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the force said officers were continuing to safely facilitate the departure of revellers, and engage with those who remained.
The main entrances to the quarry have been closed to prevent any further people from attending.
"We are following the relevant policy and legislation to ensure the illegal rave is shut down safely.
"Officers would like to thank the public for their continued patience as work continues to bring the event to an end," a police spokesperson said.
Those in attendance were warned about the dangers of the location.
Councillor Paul Hodgkinson, for Bourton and Northleach, said he had received a number of complaints about noise levels from residents living in surrounding villages.
The owners of Cerney Cheese, a local cheesemaker, asked police when the rave was going to be closed down.
"Residents in North Cerney have been awake all night and it's going to affect our business," they said.
