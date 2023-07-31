Gloucester man who knocked down boy with motorbike jailed
A man who broke an 11-year-old boy's leg when he crashed into him while riding a performance motorbike without a licence has been jailed.
Claude Bond, 29, was riding in Gloucester city centre on the 27 March when he knocked the boy down.
He then put the injured child on the bike's petrol tank and took him to his house where he contacted the child's mother who called for an ambulance.
Bond was jailed for one year and banned from driving for two and a half years.
Gloucester Crown Court heard on Friday that Bond, of Falkner Street, Gloucester, had never passed a test and his provisional licence had expired by the time he illegally rode the Yamaha 700cc performance bike.
He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving following the crash.
The judge, Recorder Richard Mawhinney, told Bond: "The 11-year-old victim had looked both ways before crossing the road, but because of the speed you were travelling at, you couldn't avoid colliding with him.
"You even revved the bike to scare your victim."
He said it must have been "horrifying" for the injured boy to then be carried on the motorbike in such dangerous circumstances.
"A bystander heard the boy crying out that his leg hurt but you ignored this and made a conscious decision to put the boy on the petrol tank and take him home," the judge said.
"You didn't call the emergency services because you knew you didn't have the legal paperwork."
'Dangerous manner'
The judge said Bond "sped off", going through two red traffic lights, which he described as a "complete lack of judgement".
"You were carrying a passenger, a child, in a precarious and dangerous manner. He was injured and wasn't wearing a helmet or any other protective clothing," he added.
An ambulance took the boy to Gloucestershire Royal, where he stayed for three days due to the severity of his injury, before his leg was put in a cast with a supporting bracing.
At the hearing Bond also admitted causing serious injury by careless driving on the day of the crash, having no valid third party insurance, and driving without a valid licence.
Recorder Mawhinney told Bond: "The only creditable decision you made that day was to volunteer yourself at the police station [later that evening]."
'No longer feels safe'
In a victim impact statement the boy said he suffers flashbacks of the moments just before the bike hit him.
His mother said her son keeps saying "he knows where we live," and the family is now moving to Ireland, where she is from, as she no longer feels safe living in the city.
"Our lives have been turned upside down by this incident. My son's confidence has been impacted and we are uncertain what the long term implications are," she said.
The judge said that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified. He also ordered Bond to pay £425 in court costs.
