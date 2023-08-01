Petition launched to save Moreton-in-Marsh railway station ticket office
Liberal Democrat councillors have launched a petition to save a train station ticket office from closure.
Government funding cuts mean the Moreton-in-Marsh ticket office in Gloucestershire is set to close.
All 980 staffed ticket offices in England are at risk of closure due to new proposals to cut railway costs.
A consultation on the potential closures was extended until 1 September after many people raised concerns.
The ticket office proposals have been put forward by train operating companies.
They are under pressure from the government to cut costs after they were supported throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and argue that only 12% of tickets are now bought at station kiosks.
The railway industry says that staff would instead be present on platforms and concourses to sell tickets, offer travel advice and help with accessibility.
Liberal Democrat councillors in the North Cotswolds have added their support to save the ticket office in Moreton-in-Marsh and have launched a petition.
County councillor Paul Hodgkinson (LD, Bourton-on-the-Water and Northleach) believes that ticket offices provide a vital service to residents, particularly elderly and disabled people.
He says that having a clearly signposted place in the station for people with ticket enquiries provides certainty and confidence for customers who may struggle to otherwise locate station staff.
"Not all residents are able to use station ticket machines, or have the means to book a ticket in advance," he said.
"Complicated journeys involving connections are likely to require human assistance to ensure customers purchase the most appropriate and cheapest tickets, and do not incur penalties from mis-booked tickets."
